Monday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (26-15) and the Minnesota Twins (23-18) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-3) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (2-2) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Twins vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Twins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (191 total, 4.7 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

