Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Cubs on May 14, 2023
Cody Bellinger and Byron Buxton are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Louie Varland Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Varland Stats
- Louie Varland (0-0) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his fourth start of the season.
Varland Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 3
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Yankees
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Louie Varland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 28 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .215/.327/.469 so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI (28 total hits).
- He's slashed .200/.276/.400 so far this year.
- Correa has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Cubs
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .270/.338/.496 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has 11 doubles, four home runs, 31 walks and 18 RBI (43 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .312/.435/.478 slash line on the season.
- Happ has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles and six walks.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|May. 13
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.