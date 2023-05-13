Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins (21-18) will match up against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (19-19) at Target Field on Saturday, May 13. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +145 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (5-1, 2.45 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.15 ERA)

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 18 (69.2%) of those contests.

The Twins have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those contests.

The Cubs have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.