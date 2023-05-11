Twins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 11
Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins (20-17) and San Diego Padres (19-18) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on May 11.
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (2-2, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (2-0, .98 ERA).
Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 3, Padres 2.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.
- When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Twins' past 10 matchups.
- The Twins have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win two times (18.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Minnesota scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (157 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Twins have pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 16
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Clayton Kershaw
