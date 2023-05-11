The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.

Phoenix has an average total of 225.2 in its matchups this year, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Suns have a 43-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 31-8, a 79.5% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Suns have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 226.5 points.

Denver has a 228.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.8 more points than this game's point total.

Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.

The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

Denver has a record of 6-8, a 42.9% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Suns have gone over the total six times.

Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).

The Suns record 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix has a 32-11 record against the spread and a 34-10 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, Denver has been better at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0).

The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).

Denver has put together a 38-17 ATS record and a 47-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

