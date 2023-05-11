Ryan Jeffers -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on May 11 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
  • Jeffers has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with multiple hits three times (17.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 44 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Darvish (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
