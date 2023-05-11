The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon and his .640 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon has three doubles, a triple, two home runs and a walk while hitting .164.
  • Gordon has had a base hit in 11 of 28 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Gordon has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (31.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (44 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Darvish (2-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
