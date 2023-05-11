Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Padres - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is hitting .169 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in 10 of 27 games this season (37.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (22.2%), leaving the park in 7.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Gallo has driven in a run in six games this year (22.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (40.7%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 44 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In six games this season, the 36-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
