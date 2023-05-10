Twins vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (19-17) versus the San Diego Padres (19-17) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Twins. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.
The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (2-2) versus the Padres and Seth Lugo (3-2).
Twins vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Twins vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Padres Player Props
|Twins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 17 (70.8%) of those contests.
- Minnesota is 13-5 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 56.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 153 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Pablo Lopez vs Lucas Giolito
|May 5
|@ Guardians
|W 2-0
|Bailey Ober vs Peyton Battenfield
|May 6
|@ Guardians
|L 4-3
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|May 7
|@ Guardians
|L 2-0
|Joe Ryan vs Cal Quantrill
|May 9
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Louie Varland vs Michael Wacha
|May 10
|Padres
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Seth Lugo
|May 11
|Padres
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Yu Darvish
|May 12
|Cubs
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Drew Smyly
|May 13
|Cubs
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 14
|Cubs
|-
|Louie Varland vs Marcus Stroman
|May 15
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Noah Syndergaard
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.