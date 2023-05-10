The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .247.

Taylor has had a hit in 18 of 32 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits five times (15.6%).

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in six games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings