On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 28 hits and an OBP of .336, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 129th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 39th in slugging.
  • In 63.6% of his games this season (21 of 33), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (15.2%).
  • He has scored in 18 of 33 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Padres have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
