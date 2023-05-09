Louie Varland will take the hill for the Minnesota Twins (19-16) on Tuesday, May 9 versus the San Diego Padres (18-17), who will answer with Michael Wacha. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Padres, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Varland - MIN (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (2-1, 5.46 ERA)

Twins vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 17-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (73.9% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have come away with seven wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Padres have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

