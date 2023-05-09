How to Watch the Twins vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take the field against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Target Field on Tuesday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Padres Player Props
|Twins vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank ninth in MLB play with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in baseball, slugging .388.
- The Twins have the worst batting average in the league (.219).
- Minnesota ranks 16th in runs scored with 152 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins are 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .299.
- The Twins strike out 9.6 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.34 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.130).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will look to Louie Varland (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-4
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-0
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
|5/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Seth Lugo
|5/11/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Yu Darvish
|5/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Drew Smyly
|5/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Marcus Stroman
