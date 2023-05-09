Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Kraken (+120).

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.4)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in games that have needed overtime.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars are 44-7-7 in the 58 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 95 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to register 37 points.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 31-12-7 (69 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to record 43 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 11-8-19 record in overtime games this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-11-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 61 games, earning 104 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 32 games has a record of 21-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.