The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Lakers hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 228.5 combined points.
  • Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average point total of 233.8, 5.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 59 games this season that ended with a combined score above 228.5 points.
  • Golden State's average game total this season has been 236.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Golden State has put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread.
  • The Warriors have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Golden State has a record of 4-12, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1
Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Five of Lakers' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Lakers put up just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has gone 5-5 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have gone over the total five times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Golden State has a better winning percentage at home (.659, 27-14-0 record) than away (.293, 12-29-0).
  • The Warriors average only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • When it scores more than 116.6 points, Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38
Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
32-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
31-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
33-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-9

