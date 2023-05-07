The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins, on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank sixth in baseball with 45 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.224).

Minnesota is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (152 total).

The Twins are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Twins' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota's 3.37 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.133).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

Ryan is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Ryan will try to build upon a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly 5/13/2023 Cubs - Home Joe Ryan Hayden Wesneski

