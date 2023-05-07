Sunday's game features the Minnesota Twins (19-15) and the Cleveland Guardians (15-18) squaring off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (5-0) against the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (1-2).

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 17, or 77.3%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 152 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).

