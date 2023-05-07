Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .300 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Polanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.
- Polanco has picked up a hit in 12 of 14 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Polanco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 28.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Guardians rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, one per game).
- Quantrill (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
