Alex Kirilloff -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate (2022)

  • Kirilloff hit .250 with seven doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Kirilloff reached base via a hit in 26 of 45 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 15.6% of those games (seven of them).
  • Logging a plate appearance in 45 games a season ago, he hit only two homers.
  • In 26.7% of his games a season ago (12 of 45), Kirilloff drove in a run. In seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 22.2% of his games last season (10 of 45), he scored at least one run, and in three (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 19
.218 AVG .288
.279 OBP .304
.269 SLG .470
4 XBH 6
0 HR 3
9 RBI 12
23/4 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 19
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (31.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in baseball).
  • Quantrill (1-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.73, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.