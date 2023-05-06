The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins will send Logan Allen and Sonny Gray, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Fueled by 97 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 16th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored 149 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Twins rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.34) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.137 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray (4-0) will take the mound for the Twins, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox L 6-4 Away Louie Varland Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Away Bailey Ober Peyton Battenfield 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away Sonny Gray Logan Allen 5/7/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Cal Quantrill 5/9/2023 Padres - Home Louie Varland Michael Wacha 5/10/2023 Padres - Home Pablo Lopez Seth Lugo 5/11/2023 Padres - Home Bailey Ober Joe Musgrove 5/12/2023 Cubs - Home Sonny Gray Drew Smyly

