On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Taylor is batting .233 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 20.7% of his games this season (six of 29), with more than one RBI three times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Home Away 14 GP 15 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

