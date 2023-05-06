The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 118.9 points per game, second in the league, and are giving up 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 233.7 combined points per game, 5.7 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -125 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -125 17.8 Austin Reaves 14.5 -115 13.0 Rui Hachimura 9.5 -125 11.2

