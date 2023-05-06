The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under for the matchup is 228.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 228.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 50 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has won 20, or 64.5%, of the 31 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 14 of its 19 games, or 73.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 59 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for Golden State's outings this season is 236.1, 7.6 more points than this game's total.
  • Golden State's ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
  • The Warriors have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Golden State has a record of 4-10, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 50 61% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1
Warriors 59 72% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are just 0.1 more points than the Warriors allow (117.1).
  • Los Angeles has a 29-11 record against the spread and a 32-8 record overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Warriors' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • This season, Golden State is 27-14-0 at home against the spread (.659 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-29-0 ATS (.293).
  • The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.
  • Golden State has put together a 31-19 ATS record and a 35-15 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38
Warriors 39-43 8-9 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
32-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
31-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
33-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-9

