Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda is hitting .215 with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 56.3% of his games this year (18 of 32), Miranda has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in two of 32 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Miranda has driven in a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Guardians give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (32 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Allen (1-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
