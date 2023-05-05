Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The Twins are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 16-5 in those games.

Minnesota has a 15-5 record (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In the 32 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-15-3).

The Twins have had a spread set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 8-8 10-9 8-5 15-12 3-2

