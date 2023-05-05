After going 1-for-6 with two RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Peyton Battenfield) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-6) against the White Sox.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .308 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 10 of 12 games this year (83.3%) Polanco has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (41.7%).

In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Polanco has had an RBI in five games this year (41.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (33.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings