Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo (.517 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .190.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 22 games this season (40.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (27.3%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 11 of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Battenfield (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.67, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.