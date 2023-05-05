Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on May 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.570) and total hits (28) this season.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Buxton will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with three homers during his last outings.
  • Buxton has recorded a hit in 21 of 29 games this year (72.4%), including seven multi-hit games (24.1%).
  • He has homered in 27.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has driven home a run in 11 games this year (37.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (58.6%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.67 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
