The Chicago White Sox (10-21) bring a three-game win streak into a contest versus the Minnesota Twins (17-14), at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (2-2, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.15 ERA).

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins' Lopez (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.00 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has three quality starts in six chances this season.

Lopez has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

Pablo Lopez vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with 127 runs scored this season. They have a .237 batting average this campaign with 30 home runs (22nd in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 3-for-26 with a double and two RBI in 7 2/3 innings this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

Giolito (1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.

Giolito has recorded three quality starts this season.

Giolito will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Lucas Giolito vs. Twins

He will match up with a Twins squad that is hitting .231 as a unit (24th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .405 (15th in the league) with 40 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Giolito has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Twins this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.

