When the Minnesota Twins (17-14) and Chicago White Sox (10-21) square of at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 4, Pablo Lopez will get the nod for the Twins, while the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +115. The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 15, or 75%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 11-4 (winning 73.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 6-2 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in four, or 19%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

