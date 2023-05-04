After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

  • Polanco is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Polanco has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Polanco has driven home a run in four games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 2
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
