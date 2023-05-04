Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his last game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .326 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Polanco has driven home a run in four games this year (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.74).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 50 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 50th, 1.183 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
