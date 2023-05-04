The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .206.

In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Correa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has driven in a run in eight games this year (29.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 27 games (25.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings