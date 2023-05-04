On Thursday, Byron Buxton (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (27) this season.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Buxton enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

In 20 of 28 games this season (71.4%) Buxton has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has an RBI in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (57.1%), including four multi-run games (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings