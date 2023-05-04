The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take on the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 117-112 win over the Warriors (his previous action) Davis put up 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Davis' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.9 20.2 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 15.0 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 42.5 41 37.9 PR 40.5 38.4 35.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 13.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.