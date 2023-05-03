Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (17-13) and Chicago White Sox (9-21) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on May 3.

The probable starters are Dylan Cease (2-1) for the White Sox and Louie Varland for the Twins.

Twins vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Twins vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those contests had a spread).

The Twins have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (136 total runs).

Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.43 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

