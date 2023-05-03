How to Watch the Twins vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins will meet on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Andrew Vaughn and Byron Buxton among those expected to produce at the plate.
Twins vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with a .406 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored 136 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has the fourth-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.129 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound for his first start this season.
- The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Zack Greinke
|4/28/2023
|Royals
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Jordan Lyles
|4/29/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Brad Keller
|4/30/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/2/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Michael Kopech
|5/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Dylan Cease
|5/4/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|5/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Zach Plesac
|5/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|5/7/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Cal Quantrill
|5/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Michael Wacha
