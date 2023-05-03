Louie Varland takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Twins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Twins have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 12 of its 30 chances.

The Twins have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 7-7 9-9 8-4 14-11 3-2

