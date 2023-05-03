On Wednesday, Trevor Larnach (.226 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .350 this season while batting .237 with 18 walks and 12 runs scored.

In 62.1% of his 29 games this season, Larnach has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.4% of his games this year, Larnach has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 of 29 games (34.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

