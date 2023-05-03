The Edmonton Oilers go on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights for the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 3, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have +100 moneyline odds against the favored Oilers (-120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 50-23-9 overall and 6-11-17 in overtime contests.

In the 33 games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 17-9-7 record (good for 41 points).

In the four games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has finished 3-9-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering nine points).

The Oilers have scored more than two goals 67 times, and are 51-9-7 in those games (to register 109 points).

In the 37 games when Edmonton has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 22-11-4 record (48 points).

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 34-10-4 (72 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents 39 times, and went 19-13-7 (45 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 14-9-23 in matchups that have required overtime.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in 11 games and have gone 1-8-2 (four points).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 55 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (50-3-2).

This season, Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 19-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 30-7-5 (65 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 21-15-3 to record 45 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 6th 33.6 Shots 31.6 15th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 31 13th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.