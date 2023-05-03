The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon and his .435 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

  • Gordon is hitting .140 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk.
  • Gordon has had a base hit in seven of 21 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Gordon has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (38.1%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease (2-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.15), 59th in WHIP (1.385), and 12th in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
