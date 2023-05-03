The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .231 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.

In 47.4% of his games this year (nine of 19), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In seven games this year, Kepler has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in seven games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings