Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Celtics have been less successful against the spread than the 76ers this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is an 8-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 8 or more (50%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is playing well at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- So far this season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, delivering 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- So far this season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
76ers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA offensively (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (110.9 points allowed).
- This season the 76ers are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.2 per game.
- The 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).
- In 2022-23, Philadelphia has attempted 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.9% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.