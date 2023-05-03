Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Byron Buxton (.795 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 26 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .545, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Buxton is batting .316 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this year (70.4%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (25.9%).
- In 25.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in five of them (18.5%).
- He has scored in 16 games this year (59.3%), including four multi-run games (14.8%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.80).
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.6 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.15 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.385 WHIP ranks 59th, and 11 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
