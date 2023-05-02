Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins will look to get to Michael Kopech when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Twins are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 15-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 78.9% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 6-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-14-3).

The Twins have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 7-6 9-9 8-3 14-10 3-2

