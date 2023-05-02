Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. White Sox - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Minnesota Twins face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .244 with three doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (16 of 26), with at least two hits five times (19.2%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (11.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (23.1%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.7 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.01 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.01, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.