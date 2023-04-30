On Sunday, Carlos Correa (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .209 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Correa has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has driven in a run in seven games this season (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Royals Pitching Rankings