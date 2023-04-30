Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 23 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .247 with 12 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 102nd in batting average, 110th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with three homers during his last games.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 24.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (16.0%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (56.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.34).
- The Royals give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Singer (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
