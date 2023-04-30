On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 23 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .247 with 12 extra-base hits.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 110th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.

Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with three homers during his last games.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 24.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (16.0%).

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (56.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 12 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

