Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Saturday at Target Field against Brad Keller, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 82.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (14-3).

Minnesota has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 27 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-13-3).

The Twins have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-5 7-6 8-8 8-3 13-9 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.