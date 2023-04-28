On Friday, Max Kepler (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .226.

Kepler has recorded a hit in seven of 15 games this year (46.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has homered in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has had an RBI in six games this year.

In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings