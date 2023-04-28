After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .385 with four doubles and a home run.

Polanco will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with one homer during his last outings.

Polanco has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit three times (50.0%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this year (50.0%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings